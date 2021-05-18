iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $55,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $271.65. 25,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,346. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $163.70 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

