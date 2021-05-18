Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR: DEQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/12/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €17.80 ($20.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/24/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €18.40 ($21.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DEQ traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €18.66 ($21.95). 106,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 52-week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52-week high of €20.20 ($23.76). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.51. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.58.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

