Vistry Group (LON:VTY) PT Raised to GBX 1,060 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,236.38 ($16.15).

Shares of Vistry Group stock traded down GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,263.50 ($16.51). 527,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,005. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 36.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,203.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 965.54.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 53,618 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,641 shares of company stock worth $49,679,374.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

