Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Shares of Warehouse REIT stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 137 ($1.79). The stock had a trading volume of 701,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,457. The stock has a market cap of £582.06 million and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.00. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.50 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.66.

In related news, insider Stephen Barrow acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.