Fagan Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,602 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 2.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 12.0% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,295,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 25,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 51.2% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $136.58. 93,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,413,371. The company has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.