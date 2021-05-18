Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%.

LMNL stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,163. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $127.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.87.

LMNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liminal BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

