Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:CCHWF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 783,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,137. Columbia Care has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Columbia Care in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

