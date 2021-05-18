ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.680-3.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.38.

OGS traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $73.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.61. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 66.10%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

