Fagan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.04.

BA traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,317,435. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.79 and its 200-day moving average is $220.66.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

