Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Shares of VO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.69. 3,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,041. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $152.11 and a 52-week high of $234.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

