Trust Investment Advisors Has $777,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.10. 216,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,317,435. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $125.80 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.66.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.