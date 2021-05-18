CHADS VC (CHADS) Market Cap Reaches $4.16 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $51,049.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0894 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00102932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.83 or 0.01496831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00118900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00063975 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,965,863 coins and its circulating supply is 46,481,013 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

