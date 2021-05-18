Agenus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 45,240 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,280% compared to the typical volume of 3,278 call options.

Shares of AGEN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,554. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $883.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

