Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,594 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,194% compared to the average volume of 49 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

LOMA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,813. The company has a market cap of $771.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOMA shares. TheStreet raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

