Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on TELDF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock remained flat at $$2.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

