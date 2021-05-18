Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,185 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 5.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 40,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,284,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,062 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,682,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $490.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,748. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $521.32 and a 200 day moving average of $519.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

