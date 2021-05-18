Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBGLY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 231,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,201. The company has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.4663 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.