Ocean Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,011. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.03.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

