Wade G W & Inc. Buys 7,642 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.83 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $254.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

