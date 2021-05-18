Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys 261 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,514,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $244.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.22 and a 200 day moving average of $202.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.47 and a 1 year high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

