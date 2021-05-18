Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,251 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $366.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

