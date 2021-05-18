Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 30,552 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $331,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, hitting $222.96. 46,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,045. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.68 and a 12 month high of $232.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

