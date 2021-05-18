Goose Finance Trading 33.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.37 or 0.00019494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00022275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.57 or 0.01484871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00064119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00118925 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

