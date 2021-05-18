Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $1.62 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00003781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $3,604.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.01 or 0.00582261 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00206342 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00266212 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

