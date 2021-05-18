UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.39. 234,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,920. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $387.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

