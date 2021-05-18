MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 68.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $20,157.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00092085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.14 or 0.00393917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.34 or 0.00231351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004978 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.61 or 0.01389479 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00047274 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

