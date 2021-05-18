Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. 50,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

