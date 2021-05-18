Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELMUF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF remained flat at $$61.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

