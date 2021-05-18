M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&G from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

M&G stock remained flat at $$3.37 during trading on Tuesday. M&G has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

