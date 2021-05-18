Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,271. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 19,481 shares of company stock worth $1,022,574 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. S&T Bank raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 158,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

