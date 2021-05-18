Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.82 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. 40,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,178. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.83. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.33 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.52.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,084,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

