Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.150-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $291 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.62 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day moving average of $129.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

