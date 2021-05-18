$2.11 EPS Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to announce earnings per share of $2.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. McDonald’s posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.88. 113,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.98. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $178.07 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

