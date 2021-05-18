Drep [new] Trading Down 26.1% Over Last Week (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC on popular exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $39.78 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

