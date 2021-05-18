Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $10.15 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $416.62. 94,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,386. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $292.92 and a one year high of $424.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $413.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

