Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $210.02 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $217.39. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

