IMI (LON:IMI) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

IMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,283.46 ($16.77).

Shares of LON IMI remained flat at $GBX 1,649 ($21.54) during mid-day trading on Monday. 288,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,151. The stock has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 26.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,470.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,284.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 841.96 ($11.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,680 ($21.95).

In related news, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of IMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total transaction of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Also, insider Ajai Puri bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Insiders purchased 3,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,002 in the last quarter.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

