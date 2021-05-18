M&G (LON:MNG) PT Raised to GBX 250

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price target increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MNG. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 204.50 ($2.67).

MNG traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 238.40 ($3.11). 5,083,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,246,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.84. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 115.30 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 240.60 ($3.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42.

In other news, insider John W. Foley sold 377,543 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £785,289.44 ($1,025,985.68). Also, insider Clive Adamson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

