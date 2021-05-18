Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 702.60 ($9.18).

LON:LAND traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 719.20 ($9.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 717.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 672.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87).

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

