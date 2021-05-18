SOTA Finance (SOTA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,414.00

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One SOTA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. SOTA Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $1,414.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00101103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.45 or 0.01498154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00119202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00064215 BTC.

SOTA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,993,610 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOTA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOTA Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOTA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

