Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) versus NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Head to Head Review

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) and NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ucommune International and NIC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A NIC 1 2 0 0 1.67

NIC has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.84%. Given NIC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NIC is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Risk & Volatility

Ucommune International has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIC has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and NIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A -12.03% -1.33% NIC 14.94% 23.51% 15.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of NIC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NIC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ucommune International and NIC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A NIC $354.20 million 6.45 $50.43 million $0.77 44.16

NIC has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International.

Summary

NIC beats Ucommune International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 222 spaces across 51 cities, which provided approximately 58,000 workstations. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, China.

About NIC

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth. Its digital government services consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, filing a government-mandated form or report, and making digital payments. The company's service offerings include business registrations and renewals; court services; driver's license renewal; health professional license services; hunting and fishing licenses; income and property tax payments; limited criminal history searches; motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; motor vehicle inspections; payment processing; prescription drug monitoring; professional license renewal; secretary of state business searches; temporary vehicle tags; uniform commercial code searches and filings; vehicle title, lien, and registration; and vital records. Its software & services business provides SaaS solutions relating to payment processing, healthcare and licensing, COVID-19 testing solutions, software development, and other digital government services under state enterprise contracts to federal, state, and local governments. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. NIC Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

