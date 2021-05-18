Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $34.35 million and approximately $408,011.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $45.08 or 0.00104631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00092132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00393639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00230468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.38 or 0.01391213 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 761,963 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.