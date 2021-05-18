Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Announces Earnings Results

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:CERE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,373. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

