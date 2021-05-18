Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

MWA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,389. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.