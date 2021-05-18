-$0.68 EPS Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of CCCC traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.97.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

