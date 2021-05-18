Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OXB. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.72) target price (down previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.98)) on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

LON:OXB traded up GBX 57 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,059 ($13.84). The company had a trading volume of 1,579,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,045. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 700.37 ($9.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,144 ($14.95). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,028.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 965.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of £872.67 million and a P/E ratio of -135.77.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

