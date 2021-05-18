Renew (LON:RNWH) Downgraded by Numis Securities

Renew (LON:RNWH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 715 ($9.34). Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of RNWH stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 665 ($8.69). 126,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £523.23 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. Renew has a 1-year low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 601.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 538.46.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

