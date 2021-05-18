Renew (LON:RNWH) Downgraded by Numis Securities

Renew (LON:RNWH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 715 ($9.34). Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of RNWH stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 665 ($8.69). 126,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £523.23 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. Renew has a 1-year low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 601.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 538.46.
