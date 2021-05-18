American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,465 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $99,329,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $157.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,494. The firm has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.61. American Express has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

