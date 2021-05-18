Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.44. The stock had a trading volume of 81,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,939. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $177.93 and a one year high of $263.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

