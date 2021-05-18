National Bank Financial Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$130.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.16.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY stock traded up C$0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$123.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,039. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.03 and a one year high of C$123.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$109.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. Insiders sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 in the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.